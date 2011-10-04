HD World Explores Storage, Multiplatform Media, 3D



NEW YORK—Next week broadcast and media entertainment professionals converge on the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City for HD World. Held Oct. 12–13, the show has joined forces with the SATCON and 3D World shows under the umbrella of Content & Communications World (CCW).



The show offers conference-goers comprehensive opportunities to explore media, entertainment and communications technology through its conference sessions, keynotes, workshop presentations and exhibit floor.



“This is a show that really encompasses a broad range of content creation, management and delivery,” said Michael Driscoll, vice president, Business Development, JD Events; and Event Director, Content & Communications World.



With respect to technology trends at the show, Driscoll said workflow integration and file-based workflows, while not new, are prevalent, along with storage and media asset management.



“The transition to digital storage versus film over the last several years has turned the world upside down in terms of how media organizations are managing their content, and storing and using it. That’s certainly a trend we’ll see a lot of at the show.” Attendees can also expect a focus on multiplatform media over various devices.



CONFERENCE OFFERINGS



Convention-goers will see these technology trends on the exhibit floor as well as in conference programming, which offers a number of tracks including:





On the exhibit floor at CCW 2010 The HD Content Creation, Management & Production track, which offers sessions on content acquisition and distribution formats; cloud computing; media accessibility; mobile production and the CALM Act.



The 3D World track, which takes a look at the 3D of tomorrow, with or without glasses; achieving 3D on a budget; and 3D sports and live entertainment.



The Multi-Platform Content & Distribution track, which features the latest news in Mobile DTV; multiplatform devices and content everywhere; and maximizing your return through social media.



The Image Acquisition & Digital Cinematography track, which demystifies 4K resolution; explores efficient lighting technologies; and delves into file-based storage and workflows from acquisition through post production.



The Post-Production & Workflow Integration track, during which attendees will find sessions on opportunities and trends in VFX; succeeding through collaboration in production and post; and will learn how post pros deal with multiple acquisition formats.



CCW kicks off with the keynote “Your World in 3D: Separating the Facts from the Hype.” The presentation explores the technical, financial and evolving world of 3D. Speakers include Jim Chabin, CEO of International 3D Society; Buzz Hays, senior vice president and 3D producer at Sony Pictures Technologies and chairman at International 3D Society; and John Cassy, director of Sky 3D and British Sky Broadcasting.



The Presentation Theater offers vendor-sponsored sessions from Harmonic, EVS, Tektronix, Sony, Autodesk, Panasonic, AJA, Evertz, Linear Acoustic, Chyron, Miranda and others, which are open to all registered convention attendees.





Michael DriscollA POSITIVE OUTLOOK



Getting its start six years ago as a regional show for the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area, HD World has become a far-reaching fall event, with attendees coming from all over the country and even around the world.



“One thing I can say about this show is that it draws people from up and down the East Coast and beyond,” said Driscoll. “It’s no longer a regional show.”



With 20 countries represented in registration, most are from North America. Driscoll said that, along with the United States, the show draws heavily from South America, Canada and Europe.



The show prepares to open with a positive outlook on numbers, not just in attendees, but in exhibitors as well.



The event welcomed a record-breaking 5,537 attendees in 2010, 11 percent higher than 2009. Driscoll said that, while it’s too soon to speculate on this year’s total, numbers for 2011 were tracking 10 percent ahead of last year as of mid-September. He’s projecting a 5–10 percent increase over last year.



Exhibitor numbers are climbing as well. “Exhibitors were extremely happy with last year’s show,” Driscoll said. “I think the one thing that stands out about this event is that the quality of the audience is very high. There is a really large percentage of decisionmakers.”



In 2010 there were 210 exhibitors on the show floor. Driscoll expects there to be 240 exhibitors by the convention opening. “We’re signing up new exhibitors every day,” he said.



The CCW Full Conference Pass includes entrance to the exhibit hall, keynote presentations, workshops, all conference sessions and presentations in the Presentation Theater. The Exhibit Hall Pass includes entrance to the exhibit hall, keynote sessions and presentations in the Presentation Theater.



Exhibit Hall hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Oct. 13.



To register for the event, visit www.ccwexpo.com/register.asp



