Harvard International powers STBs with Espial client, multiscreen software

Harvard International (Harvard) has shipped its View21 and Goodmans set-top boxes (STBs) throughout the U.K. powered by Espial STB client and multiscreen software solutions.



Harvard offers an engaging and application-rich television experience on STBs and second-screen devices such as tablets and smartphones.

Using the intuitive Espial platform, Harvard can generate additional revenue streams through the sale of companion application downloads customized for Apple iOS devices. Known as View21 Play and View21 Photo, the applications are available for download from the Apple App Store and are supported on View21 STBs.

Consumers can manage recordings, access programming information, quickly navigate through the electronic program guide, and record and stream video on iPads, iPhones and iPods from the local STB, as well as push photos from these devices to the STB and TV.

Espial's middleware engine supports today's open standards for TV applications, including HbbTV, OIPF, and HTML5 and has been pre-integrated for the DTT Freeview market.