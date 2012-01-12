Harris wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award

Harris’ Broadcast Communications operation in Quincy, IL, has received the state's 2011 Governor's Sustainability Award. Harris was one of 25 companies and organizations across the state to receive the award.

The Illinois Sustainable Technology Center presented a Continuous Improvement Award to the Quincy facility, marking the location's sixth Governor's Sustainability Award. The awards honor achievements in protecting the environment, sustaining the future and improving the economy.

In addition to its six Illinois Governor's Sustainability Awards, the Quincy facility has been honored for its sustainability achievements at the national level. The National Pollution Prevention Roundtable honored Harris with its prestigious Most Valuable Pollution Prevention (MVP2) Award in 2008. Harris has also been named one of “Newsweek” magazine's "500 Greenest U.S. Companies" for three years running, achieving position 109 on the 2011 list.

Harris in Quincy implemented nine environmental impact reduction projects last year, which also saved the company $137,000. The installation of an electric motor generator to reduce air emissions, material usage and costs associated with diesel fuels was among its noteworthy green achievements. The project eliminated approximately 43,800 gallons of annual diesel fuel purchases, on-site air emissions and an above-ground storage tank with associated spill risks.

Other green projects at Quincy have resulted in the reduction of 2,673,000 gallons of water; 14,000 kilowatt hours of electricity; and 3585 therms (or 358,500 cubic feet) of natural gas — together saving the facility more than $25,000 of annual operating costs.

The Quincy facility, home to the Harris’ radio and television transmitter manufacturing center, has also achieved ISO 14001:2004 certification. This honor signifies that an organization has the management systems in place to proactively identify and control the environmental impact of its activities, continually improve environmental performance, and implement a systematic approach that identifies objectives and demonstrates achievements.