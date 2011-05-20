Harris Unveils Targeted Advertising at Cable Industry Events



LOUISVILLE, COLO. And CHICAGO: Harris Broadcast Communications is set to unveil its latest advancements in media software for the cable industry at two major events: The CableLabs Interoperability Event on Advanced Advertising, May 23-27 in Louisville; and at The Cable Show, June 14-16 in Chicago. Harris will exhibit in the CableNET technology showcase pavilion at the June event.



Harris will demonstrate its new targeted-advertising platform to fuse linear and non-linear media platforms. The Harris Targeted Advertising platform is built to help cable networks and other service operators uncover alternate revenue sources through interactive, targeted and addressable advertising. Harris will showcase how its platform provides traffic and billing functionality to linear and non-linear scheduling, e.g., VoD, digital out-of-home and streaming media. Features include:



- An integrated campaign manager module to simplify the purchase and management of multiple advertising product types

- Simplified workflow to manage consolidated billing and stewardship across all platforms

- Enhanced ad placement to drive addressable, targeted positioning through placement separation, placement priority and target audience

- Analytics and actionable information that allow businesses to leverage consolidated data from multiple media platforms



Harris also will demonstrate interoperability with its OSi-CableNet and Novar traffic and billing systems. The demo at CableLabs will support SCTE-130 2010 and SCTE 130-2009. Harris also will demonstrate support of the AD-ID Asset ID tagging standard within its targeted-ad platform. Developed by the American Association of Advertising Agencies and the American Association of National Advertisers, Ad-ID is a Web-based system that generates a unique identifying code for each advertising asset, creating a capability to identify them across all media. It greatly improves workflow between the ad agency, advertiser, distributor and medium.



