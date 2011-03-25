Harris to show transmission products for ongoing DTV transition

At the 2011 NAB Show, Harris will introduce three TV transmission products for the terrestrial broadcast space: the Maxiva UAX Compact Class transmitter, Apex M2X multimedia exciter for IP and satellite reception applications and new outdoor transmission enclosures. The company said the new products address the “ongoing transition to digital and enrichment of over-the-air services.”

The Maxiva UAX Compact Class is an air-cooled, UHF TV transmitter that provides terrestrial TV and mobile DTV broadcasters with several options to boost over-the-air services. The transmitter is ideal for extending market coverage in challenging situations, including busy urban areas that require greater building penetration.

The Maxiva transmitter family will also include translators/transposers and single-frequency network (SFN) gap-fillers with adaptive echo cancellation, providing a full range of Harris transmission solutions that allow DTV broadcasters to cover their markets. Deployment across SFNs that require multiple synchronized transmitters offers a way to reach viewers in suburban or rural areas shadowed by mountains and other obstacles.

The new Harris Apex M2X multimedia exciter supports global digital standards in almost every Harris TV transmitter. The modular architecture of the new Apex M2X multimedia exciter enables simple expansion to drive new transmission applications. Harris’ first introduction for the new exciter plug-in modules is an IP receiver to address growing broadcaster requirements for network efficiencies.

New modules include an IP input for ASI streams that allows the user to manage the interface while retaining the existing backup ports in native ASI transport stream formats. There’s also a new DVB-S/DVB-S2 satellite receiver module, modeled after existing Harris satellite IRD products, that enables broadcasters to download satellite content and feed it directly into the exciter without external device requirements.

Finally, Harris will display a new range of outdoor transmission enclosures for deployment at nontraditional broadcast transmission sites. The enclosures, constructed of steel or aluminum, provide prebuilt solutions for high-power broadcasters by adding repeater sites to improve market coverage as well as for low-power, mobile video broadcasters who rely on shared sites or SFNs.

See Harris at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N2502.