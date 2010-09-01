Harris opens transmitter factory in Brazil
Harris has opened a new factory in Brazil to manufacture low- and mid-power UHF television transmitter products to support the region's transition to digital television.
Located in Campinas, a region 80mi northwest of Sao Paulo, the plant will produce Harris Maxiva UAX air-cooled solid-state transmitters for distribution to broadcasters across Brazil and throughout Mercosur — the Common Market of the South — and other Latin American countries. The new plant will produce low-to-medium power digital transmitters.
In preparation for an analog shut-off date in 2016, Brazilian broadcasters are migrating to the ISDB-Tb digital format adopted in the country. To date, 120 channels out of the about 10,000 television licenses that currently exist in Brazil have made the transition from analog to digital.
