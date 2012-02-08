Harris Introduces QuiC for QC



MELBOURNE, FLA. and DENVER: Harris said it’s unveiling its next-generation family of file-based analysis solutions at upcoming trade shows in South Asia, the Middle East and North America. The company’s new QuiC software analyze files ingested into video servers to achieve results faster through automated processes.



QuiC software features quality-control technology from Digimetrics, and is scalable to enterprise-level operations, operates in complex workflows and provides visual presentation of digital content with ties to HTML reports.



Harris says QuiC Pro and QuiC Express integrates quickly into any operation or facility. A web-service API enables communication with digital asset management systems and other workflow components. Harris clients can easily integrate QuiC software into workflow solutions featuring Harris NEXIO Amp servers and Invenio digital asset management software.



The Harris QuiC line will debut in North America at the 2012 NAB Show, April 14-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.