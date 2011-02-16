Harris acquires Spot Runner Malibu Media Platform

Harris has acquired the Malibu Media Platform of Spot Runner. Over the next several months, Harris plans to transition the technology into its broadcast products to simplify and enhance communications and transactions across the advertising buy-sell process.

Malibu enables cable networks, cable providers, satellite providers and stations to reach more buyers, sell more inventory and provide information to buyers across the life of a campaign. For agencies and advertisers, the system provides opportunities to find inventory faster and more efficiently while offering enhanced strategic insights to clients. Harris also expects that Malibu will enhance advanced advertising processes for digital-out-of-home and advanced advertising models, including VOD and interactive advertising.

See Harris at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N2502.

