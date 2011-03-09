Harmonic to Introduce Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter



At NAB, Harmonic will debut its Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter, a multichannel media server with integrated storage and support for Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability.



The MediaCenter system unit includes up to 16 TB (more than 600 hours at 50 Mbps) of integrated SATA storage and supports 600 Mbps of real-time channel bandwidth—enough for 12 channels of multiformat record and play for material at 50 Mbps.



The system operates with all Spectrum-compatible software applications, and supports up to six externally connected Spectrum MediaPort I/O modules for real-time ingest and playout of video and audio content. Equipped with integrated storage, the system simplifies deployment by eliminating external fiber channel storage cabling, as well as reduces space and power requirements by collapsing the rack space required for ingest and playout.



Additionally, the new MediaCenter system unit maintains full compatibility with all Spectrum APIs and media formats, which ensures operational and media file compatibility with other Spectrum system configurations.



Harmonic will be at Booths SU4909, SL2005.



