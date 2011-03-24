Harmonic to feature enhancements for ProStream 4000 multiscreen transcoder

Harmonic will showcase enhancements to its carrier-grade ProStream 4000 multiscreen transcoder at the 2011 NAB Show.

The enhancements optimize the transcoder for adaptive streaming applications that enable operators to meet growing demand for OTT and mobile TV services while improving the video viewing experience.

New capabilities include increased scalability, premium H.264 video encoding, multiencapsulation and expanded compatibility with a range of content distribution networks and digital rights management software. This solution is easily integrated into existing video infrastructures and can be controlled and monitored through Harmonic's NMX Digital Service Manager.

To manage the complexity of multiscreen and OTT applications, ProStream 4000's high-density configuration now supports the simultaneous processing of up to 48 video inputs and 48 legacy mobile phone, 18 iPhone, 12 SD or four transcoded HD video outputs per single rack unit.

See Harmonic at the 2011 NAB Show in Booths SL2005 and SU4909.