Harmonic Tech Aids HD Playout of the Museum Channel

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—France’s Secom media group is utilizing Harmonic’s Spectrum MediaDeck integrated media server, ChannelPort integrated channel playout systems and Polaris Play channel-in-a-box automation software to assist the playout of the group’s Museum Channel. The use of these systems provides integrated playout, graphic branding and automation, as well as the ability to operate multiple HD channels with greater reliability.

Spectrum MediaDeck

This new Harmonic infrastructure supports the Museum Channel’s ingest of clips and content via the MediaDeck, and branded HD playout of original content through Polaris. The Polaris provides the Spectrum system automated ingest, media preparation and playout workflow capabilities that assist with the management of three fully branded HD channels: an international feed of the Museum Channel with French, English and Russian audio tracks; a Russian feed of the Museum Channel with Cyrillic script and Russian audio track; and My Nature TV channel.

The Polaris system works with the Spectrum MediaDeck to simplify the Museum Channel’s end-to-end workflow. Using the clip playout functionality and channel-branding capabilities of the ChannelPort system, the system simplifies the triggering of complex sequences and transitions.

With this new infrastructure, Secom has the option of launching a fourth HD channel for the Museum Channel.