Harmonic provides German shopping network HSE24 with storage platform

Germany's HSE24 (Home Shopping Europe GmbH) has transitioned its multiple home shopping networks onto a Harmonic production storage and playout platform. A Spectrum media server system provides continuous playout for the four broadcast channels within the network, and a MediaGrid active storage system serves as post-production storage for recorded on-air content and supports an edit-in-place workflow in post-production.

The Harmonic server system operates in conjunction with AVECO automation, which allows users to control the server from anywhere on the network. The MediaGrid central storage supports editing with Final Cut Pro systems. Editors can load a file for editing in Final Cut Pro and, after post-production is complete, very quickly save the new file for playout.