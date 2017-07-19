Harmonic Provides Channel Count, OTT Services to GTPL

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—GTPL, a digital cable TV distribution company in India, has installed a next-generation software-based unified video headend system from Harmonic to serve its estimated eight million households. The Harmonic Electra X2 advanced media processor sits at the heart of the system, supporting encoding for both traditional cable television and live OTT multiscreen services.

Electra X2

The Harmonic system provides GTPL with distribution of up to 650 cable TV channels and 50 OTT channels, per GTPL’s Managing Director Aniruddhsinh Jadeja. The system can also provide support to advanced features like graphic overlay and scroll insertion. GTPL is also looking into using the system for catch-up TV, nPVR and 4K video.

The Electra X2 processor supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC encoding. It offers integration with Harmonic’s ProStream video stream processor. The unified headend also includes ProView integrated receiver-decoders for reception and ProMedia Package multiscreen packager for deploying secure live OTT services. The system is managed entirely through the NMX network management platform.