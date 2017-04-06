Harmonic Powers Globosat’s IP Broadcast Workflow

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—After first using Harmonic technology for its 24-hour UHD channel covering the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Latin America’s Globosat has expanded its Harmonic infrastructure for playout and offline content management in the IP domain. To do so, Globosat has deployed Harmonic’s Spectrum X advanced media server system and its MediaGrid shared storage system for a hybrid IP infrastructure.

Spectrum X

The Spectrum X system helps ease Globosat’s transition to IP broadcast workflows by integrating SDI and IP I/O—with SMPTE 2022-6 support—in the same chassis. This allows Globosat to shift away from its existing SDI infrastructure toward and all-IP one.

According to Globosat, the installation of the Harmonic systems allowed for them to have one of the first all-IP infrastructures used for broadcast production of a major sporting event.