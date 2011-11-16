Harmonic optimizes file-based production with new ProMedia Capture ingest engine

Harmonic has released the ProMedia Capture video ingest engine, which enables real-time ingest of live and tape-based HD/SD video for file-based production and multiscreen workflows. ProMedia Capture offers a streamlined, simplified approach to complex content acquisition processes by capturing files at the highest resolution directly into the formats needed for production or for distribution to multiple screens. ProMedia Capture provides time-savings in workflows that require real-time ingest from multiple sources such as video mastering, repurposing, archiving and video-on-demand (VOD) workflows.

ProMedia Capture uses a Web-based GUI to control two independent ingest channels and VTRs. Desktop monitoring gives the user full visibility into the capture process and, with Web connectivity, enables the convenience of system monitoring from anywhere.

The ProMedia Capture system can be used as a standalone device utilizing its 1.3TB of on-board storage, or fast turnaround editing and automated workflows can be further optimized through seamless integration with Omneon MediaGrid shared storage and the Harmonic Workflow System (WFS).