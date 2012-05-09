Harmonic Launches Iris 2.0



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced Iris 2.0, the newest version of its video quality monitoring and analytics software suite. Featuring an enhanced graphical user interface and integration with several monitoring platforms, Iris 2.0 enables service providers to monitor and analyze their use of Harmonic broadcast encoders in real time, using the data to help optimize bandwidth and video quality.



Iris delivers video quality monitoring, global channel availability, and source profiling measurements for hundreds of programs, both in real time and historically for up to one year. Working in tandem with the Harmonic NMX Digital Service Manager video network management system, Iris collects data from Harmonic Electra and Ion encoders and presents it as a comprehensive set of user-friendly charts, reports, and dashboards. As a result, service providers can monitor and analyze their sources and programming over time; achieve better statmux pool balancing, bit rate allocation, and homogeneity of video quality; and ultimately increase end-customer satisfaction.



Iris 2.0 features an intuitive Web-based graphical user interface for real-time monitoring and analytics, as well as post-analytics and reporting, offering a more streamlined experience for analyzing sources and programming. With the capability to handle any codec and format, the dense IP-based Iris 2.0 system can process and monitor up to 250 services in 1 RU, significantly saving capital and operating expenses for broadcast, cable, and satellite operators.



Iris 2.0 has been integrated with Sencore’s VideoBridge monitoring solution and the TeleSight test and measurement tool from MiraVid Inc. to deliver an end-to-end video monitoring and analysis solution. Iris collects video quality information at the encoder level and provides it to the end-to-end monitoring systems, adding a deeper layer of data to help operators evaluate the overall health of their systems.

