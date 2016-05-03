Harmonic Launches HEVC System in Africa

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic will help content to the homes of Africa as the video delivery infrastructure provider has teamed with Liquid Telecom for a managed service headend for a direct-to-home provider.

Electra X2

Liquid Telecom, a service provider for eastern, central and southern Africa, is utilizing Harmonic’s ProView 8100 integrated receiver decoders, Electra X2 advanced media processors, ProStream 9100 high-density stream processors and NMX digital service manager for the headend system. These products will help the service provider maximize efficiency, improve video quality and address market demands for OTT multiscreen applications, according to the press release.

The Harmonic ProView 8100 will be integrated with the Electra X2 for HEVC encoding of SD and HD video content. Powered by Harmonic’s PURE Compression Engine, the media processors are able to support a range of video formats and codecs for satellite delivery. Integration between the Electra X2 and ProStream 9100 will reportedly increase the flexibility of Liquid Telecom’s statistical multiplexing operations. All headend components will be controlled by the NMX video network management system.

According to Liquid Telecom, the direct-to-home platform will launch “imminently.”