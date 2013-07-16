Harmonic Electra Encoders Improve WETA On-Air Video Quality

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — WETA Washington, D.C., has deployed Harmonic's market-leading Electra 9200 universal multi-service encoder to support the broadcast delivery of four channels of content.



Supplied to WETA’s headquarters in Arlington, Va. with integration support by system integrator Heartland Video Systems, the encoders provide a high-density solution capable of delivering multiple HD and SD services within the ATSC broadcast stream while maintaining superior HD video quality.



WETA operates WETA Television, serving the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia with educational, cultural, news, and public affairs programming broadcast 24/7 on WETA TV 26, WETA HD, WETA UK and WETA Kids.



“Leveraging Harmonic's proven compression technology, the Electra encoders enable us to deliver brilliant picture quality while increasing our operational efficiency and reliability through enhanced features such as dual power supplies and an intuitive graphical user interface,” said Director of Engineering Vince Forcier.



Harmonic's Electra 9200 supports SD, HD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video compression, as well as DiviTrack integrated statistical multiplexing, broadcast-quality up/down conversion, dual power supplies and Jünger Audio Level Magic automatic audio leveling — all from a compact 1-RU chassis. Featuring up to four audio/video processing modules per chassis, the encoders optimize bandwidth efficiency and channel density for WETA, ensuring superior video quality and maximum density for ATSC broadcast.



Field replaceable processing modules, fan assembly and redundant, hot-swappable power supplies provide WETA with increased reliability and simplified serviceability while lowering the station’s power requirements. Through the built-in Web-based graphical user interface, the Electra encoders streamline operations while also enabling a quick deployment. Multiple users can log directly into the Electra chassis to monitor and modify the operations. The interface also provides a simplified monitor view, which allows master control operators to check the statistical multiplexing operation and alarm status quickly.



