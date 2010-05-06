Harmonic announces definitive agreement to acquire Omneon

Harmonic and Omneon today announced the signing of a definitive agreement in which Harmonic would acquire Omneon for an enterprise value of approximately $274 million in cash and Harmonic stock. The proposed acquisition would combine Harmonic’s market-leading position in video delivery infrastructure with Omneon’s market-leading technology for the production, management and distribution of digital media.

“This proposed combination will position Harmonic to become a global leader in video infrastructure for the digital media industry,” said Patrick Harshman, president and CEO of Harmonic. “Media companies are being driven by ever-increasing demand for video content coupled with consumers’ desire to consume video anytime and anywhere. At the same time, the dramatic growth of video delivery over broadband and wireless networks is blurring traditional boundaries between content producers and service providers. With our deep customer relationships with content producers and service providers, and with our market leading technologies that span content acquisition through delivery, we believe that our combined company will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on these trends and to accelerate revenue growth.”