Happy 69th Birthday, FCC

WASHINGTON- From the U.S. Census Breau: As radio broadcasting matured, the Federal Communications Commission was established on this date in 1934 to regulate use of the airwaves in the public interest. The agency’s job has grown much larger and more complex in the years since, and includes all non-federal government use of the frequency spectrum. Current issues include obscenity on the air, and the blurring of distinctions between telephone companies and cable television. Among the firms the FCC monitors are almost 1,800 television stations, about 6,200 cable television systems, some 14,400 radio stations, and the cellphone service industry which serves over 300 million subscribers