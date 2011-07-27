Haivision acquires pair of companies to advance Internet media goals

Haivision Network Video announced July 21 the acquisition of KulaByte in San Marcos, TX, and MontiVision Imaging Technologies in Germany.

According to a press announcement from Haivision, both companies’ technologies, including advanced encoding, transcoding, cloud computing and workflow solutions, will be combined to form Haivision's new Internet Media Division.

"With KulaByte and MontiVision, Haivision can now deliver end-to-end rich media solutions for both inside and outside the enterprise firewall,” Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision Network Video, said in a press statement. “The new division is also focused on addressing the challenges of effective social media networks for the enterprise."



KulaByte’s products include live software-based encoding and transcoding technologies. KulaByte's H.264 encoding software and systems deliver high-quality Internet streaming of HD content to Flash RTMP and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for the iPhone/iPad and other platforms.



Founded in 2003, MontiVision Imaging Technologies has partnered in the development of KulaByte products and is an advanced development company focused on delivering technologies for video acquisition, machine vision, surveillance and medical imaging applications.