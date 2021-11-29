Gray’s Origin Sports Network Expands Distribution

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Gray Television has announced that the Origin Sports Network has expanded its lineup of distribution partners to include The Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus, a move that more than quadrupled its addressable audience size.

A 24/7 linear streaming network, Origin Sports brings viewers unique content featuring Hall of Famers, All-Americans, All-Stars, No. 1 picks and National Champions before they became household names. It operates under Gray’s Raycom Sports division.

Origin Sports launched in July with distribution on The Roku Channel in Canada and on XUMO in the United States, along with YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“We are thrilled with the early growth of Origin Sports,” said Chad Swofford, vice president of digital content at Raycom Sports. “In addition to our two compelling original content series, our responsive approach to programming has been well-received. Origin Sports’ agility has allowed us to give our audience historical perspective directly connected to what is happening in the sports world today.”