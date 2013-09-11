Gray Television launches on Syncbak Internet platform

Gray Television has made the consumer launch of all of its big four network-affiliated channels on the Syncbak app, the broadcast group announced last week.

The move allows in-market consumers who download the mobile Syncbak app to their tablets or smartphones to watch their local Gray station during times when the channels broadcast their licensed programming. However, the station group currently is not offering programming from CBS, ABC, NBC or FOX to in-market consumers via the app, Gray said.

"We know that our viewers want their local stations wherever they are, on whatever device they have in-hand. We are thrilled that we can give our viewers the local news and popular syndicated content that they want, when they want it," said Gray Television president and CEO Hilton Howell.

Syncbak's geo-located authentication technology allows consumers to view channels only while physically located within the television market of the station providing its signal via the app. The Syncbak app is available in the App Store and Google Play

Gray Television owns and operates television stations in 30 television markets broadcasting 46 channels. Twenty-two of Gray's channels are affiliated with the CBS Network, eleven channels are affiliated with the NBC Network, eight channels are affiliated with the ABC Network and five channels are affiliated with the FOX Network.