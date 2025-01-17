Gray Media Stations To Air Atlanta Braves Spring Training Games

Braves games will air on Gray stations in some two-dozen markets.

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that it will air ten Spring Training Major League Baseball games with the Atlanta Braves on two dozen Gray Media stations, beginning with the February 27 game of the Braves versus the Washington Nationals.

The announcement is part of a multiyear deal with the Braves announced in December that will also give Gray stations the right to simulcast 14 regular-season games starting in 2025.

The ten Spring Training games will be exclusively broadcast on local television stations in 24 markets across the Southeast. The Gray schedule includes the second annual Major League Baseball Spring Breakout game, which will feature top prospects from the Braves and the Detroit Tigers on March 16.

The Gray Media broadcast schedule for Spring 2025 is as follows:

Thurs, 2/27 @ WSH, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, 2/28 @ MIA, TBD

Thurs, 3/6 vs. MIA, 6:05 p.m.

Sun, 3/9 @ Boston Red Sox, TBD

Sat, 3/15 vs. Minnesota Twins, 6:05 p.m.

Sun, 3/16 Spring Breakout: Tigers Prospects @ Braves Prospects, 4:05 p.m.

Wed, 3/19 @ New York Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Sat, 3/22 @ Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m.

Mon, 3/24 @ Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Tues, 3/25 @ Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

The games will air on Peachtree TV Atlanta’s The CW (WPCH 17.1) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast through Gray’s network of broadcast stations, including Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. A select number of games will air on some of Gray’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW affiliates.