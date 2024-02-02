Gray, Marquee Broadcasting Swap Assets to Build SLC Station
Marquee will acquire two Wyoming stations in exchange for FCC permit to build KCBU-TV facility
ATLANTA—Gray Television has agreed to swap TV stations with Marquee Broadcasting to build a new TV station in Salt Lake City.
In the agreement announced this week, Gray will sell its television stations in the Cheyenne-Scottsbluff and Casper television markets (DMAs 194 and 198, respectively) to Marquee in exchange for Marquee’s FCC permit authorizing the construction of new, unbuilt television station KCBU in the Salt Lake City market (DMA 27).
Neither party will pay additional cash or consideration to fulfill the terms of this swap and the transactions are expected to close simultaneously in the second quarter of 2024 following receipt of regulatory and other approvals, Gray said.
“Marquee is excited to acquire Gray’s leading stations in Wyoming and Western Nebraska. We are looking forward to building on the legacy there,” stated Marquee CEO Patricia Lane.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.