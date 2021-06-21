Gray Forms New Sales Unit

ATLANTA—Gray Television has formed a new sales and sponsorship entity called Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales that will represent the company’s internal content production portfolio to brands and advertising agencies.

Joel Lewin joins the group as senior director of revenue development. Lewin brings more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience and joins Gray from Warner Bros. Television, where he served most recently as vice president-media sales.

“One of the great strengths of Gray Television is the passionate communities we represent through the broad array of content we produce and distribute across many different platforms,” said Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO of Gray Television. “This initiative showcases our unique programming to marketers through high-impact sponsorships and will help us serve our customers more effectively.”

In addition to owning the largest portfolio of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the country, Gray owns Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios. These three video production companies collectively produce hundreds of hours of sports and entertainment programming each year through live events, original content, and branded entertainment for all types of platforms.

Gray previously announced agreements to acquire Quincy Media and Meredith Corporation. Following the anticipated closings of these transactions later this year, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster. At that time, Gray’s portfolio of television stations will serve 113 local markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households.