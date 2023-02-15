Gray Agrees to Swap TV Stations with Marquee Broadcasting

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television has announced agreements with Marquee Broadcasting, Inc. to swap television stations in Idaho and Georgia.

As part of the deal, Gray will sell KNIN, its Fox Network-affiliated television station in the Boise, Idaho, market (DMA 102), to Marquee. Currently, another broadcaster in the Boise market provides local news programming and back-office services for KNIN under a shared services agreement, subject to the ultimate control of Gray.

Concurrently with the KNIN closing, Marquee will sell WPGA, its MeTV Network- affiliated full-power television station in the Macon, Georgia market (DMA 126), to Gray, the broadcasters said.

That sale means Gray will own a full-power television station in every television market located in its home state of Georgia.

Both transactions are expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 following receipt of regulatory and other approvals.