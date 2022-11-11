Gravity Media Returns as Host Broadcast Partner for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW—Gravity Media has announced that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has named it host broadcast partner for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals, which are currently taking place in Glasgow.

This is the second year in a row Gravity Media has been named as host broadcaster following the success of the Finals event in Prague in 2021.

Previously known as the Fed Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals is the women’s World Cup of Tennis and the largest annual international team competition in women’s sport. This year’s Finals event runs from Tuesday 8th to Sunday 13th November at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow where the Gravity Media team is currently on-site.

Over the course of this week’s event, Gravity Media has deployed two of their state-of-the-art rigid trucks, with 24 cameras capturing the action across both courts using Gravity Media’s innovative specialty camera solution, NetCam. Gravity Media’s NetCam is a dual UHD camera platform which uniquely offers full remote shading and racking, enabling it to be mounted quickly and easily to any net to capture all the elements of the games.

A joint team from Gravity Media’s UK and France bases have joined forces to support and deliver this production, the company said.

Working alongside the ITF, Gravity Media has created a hybrid approach for this production, with the world feed being cut on-site for over 40 broadcasters in 196 territories, which is a record amount of broadcast coverage in Billie Jean King Cup history. Meanwhile, the additional commentary is being added alongside editorial content remotely at Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Chiswick, London for rightsholders.

“The Gravity Media team have an unprecedented understanding of the unique event format of the Billie Jean King Cup as well as tennis and large major events in general,” explained Brooke Hockley, broadcast manager at ITF. “The team and their knowledge have fulfilled both what the ITF want to showcase from the event and broadcaster’s needs. It’s been wonderful to work with such an experienced team who utilise a complete end-to-end solution, from the technical side and production to the editorial deliverables with fast turnarounds, bringing to life all the things required to bring the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals to as many fans across the world as possible.”