Gravity Media Acquires DSNG and Globecam

SYDNEY, Australia—Gravity Media has inked a deal with Telstra Broadcast Services to acquire Telstra’s DSNG (Digital Satellite) fleet, its Globecam miniature camera business and associated Radio Frequency Links.

Gravity Media currently operates in Australia from Sydney and Melbourne, providing Outside Broadcast trucks, studios, production & content related services and post-production facilities, the company explained. This acquisition will complement its existing Outside Broadcast fleet in Australia as well as its UK-based specialty cameras division. The acquired DSNG fleet is the largest in Australasia with 10 satellite uplink vehicles and three satellite flyaway uplinks..

The Globecam specialty cameras unit is well known for debuting exciting new devices such as NetCam on all four Grand Slams in 2018 and Live JockeyCam around Australia in 2019.

In 2021, Globecam returned to providing Onboard Live Camera solutions for Supercars Australia, in concert with Gravity Media. Clients for the two units include all the biggest broadcast networks and organizations in the world.

“Enhancing Gravity Media’s broadcast services with the DSNG and Globecam businesses and teams from Telstra Broadcast Services is a logical extension of our highly regarded outside broadcast, production, studio and hire operations in Australia, Europe, the USA and around the world,” explained John Newton, founder and CEO of Gravity Media. “Gravity Media and Telstra Broadcast Services often work side by side, so the synergies are well and truly there from the past, present and in the future.

“With the recent acquisitions of Input Media and Chief Entertainment, Gravity Media continues to grow its suite of premium broadcast offerings and looks forward to integrating the DSNG and Globecam teams into its business in Australia and globally, to the ultimate and ongoing benefit of our clients,” he added.

Andreas Eriksson, the head of Telstra Broadcast Services, noted that they will continue to work with “Gravity Media in the future, including for Occasional Use projects live via satellite. This will include ongoing, daily liaison between the DSNG fleet and Telstra Broadcast Services’ Broadcast Operations Centre as well as our bookings team. Together we will ensure seamless ongoing supply to our valued, multi-year, contracted DSNG clients.”