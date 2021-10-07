Grass Valley Unveils Rebrand

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has unveiled a rebrand of the company’s logo, emphasizing the GV’s focus on live media production. Ditching Grass’s iconic purple V (or checkmark, depending on how you see it), the new logo, part of the company’s corporate identity and marketing campaign, includes a new motto, “We Love Live.”

“Every goal, every encore, every story—live is forever and in the DNA of everyone at Grass Valley. We empower our customers to deliver the live moments that matter to people across the globe, from anywhere to everywhere, across billions of devices,” said Tim Shoulders, CEO and president of Grass Valley. “Today, we are strengthening our mission to support our customers as they transition to the future of media and entertainment through IP, software, and cloud-based technologies. We are focused on giving today’s media companies the agility they need to produce and deliver compelling live content and guide them towards flexible operating models that embody choice and streamlined workflows to enable economic transformation.”

GV CMO and GM of playout Neil Maycock echoed Shoulders’ goal that the corporate rebrand better positions Grass for the future.

“The Grass Valley name is trusted across media and entertainment, reflecting decades of industry experience and deep knowledge of how to deliver premium live content,” said Neil Maycock, Grass Valley’s CMO and general manager of playout. “We have refreshed our corporate identity to position Grass Valley for the future as we support the ongoing transformation of the media companies producing the world’s most valuable content while driving market-leading innovation.”

Grass claims that it is allied with 90% of the world’s media players – from NEP Group to Eurosport to EA Sports to national networks. It says its GV Media Universe (GVMU) digital ecosystem “allows media companies to use both on-premise and cloud technologies to build live production environments while adapting to future demands. Grass Valley has an ongoing roadmap to launch new solutions and partnerships, enabling third-party partners to work together to improve live content production and distribution workflows. The new corporate identity embodies the collaborative nature of the GVMU.”

Shoulders concluded, “Originally scheduled to be unveiled at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the new Grass Valley visual identity reflects the foundations on which our brand is built: the GVMU partner ecosystem, our technical excellence, the trust we’ve built across the media sector, the flexibility we bring to our customers, the insight we provide into the evolution of the market, and our drive to innovate and support media companies in their transition to a cloud-based future.”