Grass Valley To Focus On Future Media Production Vision At 2022 NAB Show

MONTREAL—Grass Valley will highlight its vision for the future of media production with an emphasis on how the company is helping its customers transition their workflows with IP, software and cloud-based technologies at the 2022 NAB Show (opens in new tab), April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

“At this year’s NAB, we will present our vision for how we see the future of media production, which I truly believe will allow us to take the leadership role in transforming the media industry,” said newly named Grass Valley CEO Andrew Cross.

“I look forward to meeting our customers and partners face-to-face and demonstrate how the GV vision of the future empowers all producers to build live production environments combining on-premise and software to suite their business and technical needs—and most importantly produce amazing shows," he continued.

At its booth, the company will lay out its vision for what the future production environment will look like as it follows video content workflows from contribution via its cameras through to asset management, editing and playout with GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform). Various pods at the booth will host Grass Valley partners, including Appear, Flowics, Haivision and Telos Alliance, each of which will highlight its tools that integrate into AMPP to create complete video workflows, the company said.

Grass Valley solutions on display in the booth will include:

High-performance cameras, including the LDX 150 and LCS 90 series;

AMPP, the company’s media platform that enables integration of existing solutions into cloud-based remote production with multiviewer support, remote contribution workflows and other common production functions;

GV AMPP applications, including AMPP Live Production, which includes full K-Frame on Cloud, replay and color grading; AMPP Asset Management with ingest support, a full workflow engine and AI integration; and AMP Playout for delivery to live linear and OTT;

Full IP infrastructure and processing products, including GV K-Frame and GV Orbit.

See Grass Valley at NAB Booth C2107.