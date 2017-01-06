Grass Valley Switchers Part of Upgrade to Australian Broadcaster
MONTREAL—Grass Valley and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) have continued what GV says is a 20 year relationship with the broadcaster installing GV switchers as part of range of studio upgrades. ABC updated 13 studios across eight cities, all of which received GV’s K-Frame based switchers with a mixture of Karrera and Korona switcher panels.
The new K-Frame units are replacing ABC’s older Kayak switchers from GV. With the Karrera and Korona K-Frame switchers, ABC is able to have 1080p and 4K UHD support in either 3 M/Es or 2 M/Es, in a 6RU video frame.
ABC’s new switchers will join the broadcasters existing fleet of GV Kayenne K-Frames.
