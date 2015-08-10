Grass Valley Sells 1000th Nvision Enterprise Router

MONTREAL – Grass Valley has announced that its Nvision 8500 Enterprise Routers has crossed the 1,000 mark in terms of units sold worldwide to broadcasters, studios, mobile production and playout facilities.

The Nvision router is known as a “hybrid technology routing platform” and is able to support increased levels of processing, bandwidth and connectivity. The NV8576 was the first router launched, supporting SDI over coax and fiber as well as Async AES. The 8500 series has added the NV8144, NV8280, NV8576-Plus and the NV8140.

Along the way, updated Nvision features included bigger frames, integrated video and audio processing, and the IP Gateway card, allowing customers to bridge the gap between SDI and IP infrastructures.

Customers for Nvision 8500 routers have included IMG Studios, LeSea Broadcasting Network, the MLB Network, and _wige Media AG.