Grass Valley Switchers Acquired by VER

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has recently announced that rental house Video Equipment Rentals acquired GV production switchers. Among the switchers provided were one Kayenne K-Frame and seven Karrera K-Frame S-Series video production switchers with the goal of expanding VER’s 4K and HD offerings.

With both the Kayenne and Karrera switchers sharing the K-Frame platform, VER can mix control panels with mainframes depending on needs. The Karrera switcher offers multiformat support, including for 1080p and 4K, as either 3 M/Es or 2 M/Es system packages. The Kayenne brings I/O density up to 9 M/Es; 18 by using Double Take, 3G capability with full 1080p 50/60 support. The Kayenne also has a suites mode that allows one frame to support multiple panels. Both switchers are available with IP I/O for SMPTE ST 2022-6 connectivity.

