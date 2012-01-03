Grass Valley names Robert Song GM for China

Grass Valley announced Dec. 28 that it has named Robert Song as its new general manager for China.

The company said the move comes amid growing demand for HD live production and distribution technologies from Chinese broadcasters.

With more than 15 years of experience in broadcast and pro-AV industries, Song will oversee Grass Valley's business activities in China. In addition to his new position, Song will continue to serve as sales director of desktop and professional channels for the company's Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Song joined Grass Valley in 2005 during its acquisition of Canopus. Song earned his MBA degree from Peking University. He will be based in Beijing.