Grass Valley LDX Series Deployed by Imagina France

SAN FRANCISCO — Imagina France, French subsidiary of Media Pro Group, recently ordered six Grass Valley LDX Series software upgradable cameras. The cameras have been installed as part of an upgrade to Imagina France’s outside broadcasting trucks dedicated to the French Premier Football league. The cameras will capture the majority of the football matches covered by Imagina France.







The LDX Series (LDX Première, LDX Elite, and LDX WorldCam cameras) combines flexibility, operational excellence and image performance. These cameras are built around the in-house developed Xensium FT imager, which offers equal sensitivity in 1080p and 1080i/720p.



“Increasingly, we need a camera system that will cover any kind of live event, in any environment or format — whether it be, HD or 3D, and this is why we selected Grass Valley,” said Louis Zumelzu, managing director at Imagina France. “It was also important to have a future-proof system and the LDX Series with its software upgrade capabilities enables us to increase our functionality as our imaging requirements change.”



Imagina France also selected the LDX camera for its ability to capture footage in 1080p under low light conditions, as well as operational efficiencies.



