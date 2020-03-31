Grass Valley Launches Business Continuity Initiative

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is putting its support behind broadcasters, content owners and production companies with a new initiative, the Business Continuity Initiative. This will include free offers, discounted repairs and 24/7 access to its global technical support team during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Among the GV offerings is 90-day free licenses for GV Stratus, sQ with Go! and Edius customers, making select client licenses and relevant core server software components free. This will help customers collaborate on content creation with access via the cloud or directly to their employer’s VPN, says GV.

Standalone Edius customers, meanwhile, can get 90-day Edius licenses and Edius cloud testing for all Edius workgroup customers to expand their number of active users.

Over the next 90 days, GV will also suspend its billable technical support process globally. Existing GV customers are also eligible for a 25% discount off the normal price for any exchange parts and factory repairs.

In addition, with travel and gatherings limited, GV has scheduled a series of webinars, including skills training for LiveTouch replay solutions, switcher software releases and NMOS, and remote connectivity for technical support operations.

“Our broadcast customers are facing considerable pressure to get breaking news to viewers and keep their operations running smoothly while following social distancing guidelines,” said Tim Shoulders, GV president. “Grass Valley is here to help with tools and support resources to ensure that no matter where their teams are working, they can keep viewers connected, informed and united.”