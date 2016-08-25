Grass Valley Gear Boosts TV Intergração Content Delivery

MONTREAL—Before April 1 of this year, TV Intergração in Uberaba City, Brazil, was forced to repeat a broadcast signal its company’s headquarters. However, after installing a suite of production systems from Grass Valley, the station is now able to produce and broadcast its own HD content. Among the products added to the station were the NVISION 8144 HD-SDI router, NV9000 control system, Imagestore-Modular 3G/HD/SD master control switcher, Kaleido-MX-64x4 multiviewer, K2 Summit 3G transmission client, and Densité 3 frame.

The NVISION 8144 serves as the station’s routing system for production and playout applications. The NV9000 features a range of adapted panels for control, as well as router controllers. The Imagestore-Modular is a control and branding processor that offers up to 10 channels in a Densité 3 frame.

The station also uses the Kaleido-MX for ensuring high-quality broadcast for master control playout with scaling technology. The K2 Summit is designed for broadcast and distribution services using manual or traditional automation systems and comes with two HD/SD bidirectional channels and two HD/SD playout channels plus built-in up/down/cross conversion capability. Then the Densité 3 frame offers multiformat operation with the ability to simultaneously process SDI and IP 4K, 3G, HD, SD and analog video and AES and analog audio.

All equipment is also IP-ready, so TV Intergração will be able to upgrade to a full SMPTE ST 2022-66 IP workflow when possible.