Grass Delivers Solutions for Saudi Arabian Ministry of Higher Education

HILLSBORO, ORE. — The Ministry of Higher Education in Saudi Arabia has selected a Grass Valley end-to-end workflow for its first, fully equipped outside broadcasting van.



Complete with cameras, servers, switchers, and broadcast infrastructure solutions, the van will enable MOHE to deliver high quality coverage of live events across the region. For equipment implementation, MOHE will work with regional system integrator First Gulf Company.



“Being MOHE’s first OB van, it was vital that they got a complete and high quality live production facility,” said FGC CEO Naim Saidi.



The investment provides a range of production tools to cover educational events and conferences in the Kingdom.



Grass Valley provided MOHE with flexible solutions, including six LDK 8000 Elite cameras, a Karrera Video Production Center switcher, a Concerto multiformat routing switcher and two T2 intelligent digital disk recorders.



The LDK 8000 Elite camera captures HD images natively, enabling the user to switch between multiple formats and frame rates



The upgradeable Karrera Video Production Center is a new modular approach to production switchers and caters to changing production needs of the future



Bridging analog and digital environments, the Concerto routing switcher enables easy configuration and expansion, for a fast and efficient performance



The T2 iDDR combines advanced nonlinear production features with easy and intuitive controls to offer a superior performance.