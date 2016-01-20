Gospel Broadcast Network Deploys Myers’ ProTrack

NORTHAMPTON, MASS.—Myers is heading to church, or at least its ProTrack Broadcast Management System is. The company announced that the Gospel Broadcast Network has implemented the ProTrack system to provide control over the network’s produced and acquired program content. The ProTrack system will also allow GBN to connect more with its audience.

GBN is replacing its in-house system with ProTrack, creating a centralized system for metadata that allows for managing and scheduling of content. The network will also use ProTrack’s ProWeb module to produce and deliver interactive program schedules to GBN’s website for viewers to stay up-to-date.

ProTrack fully integrates with GBN’s existing Florical Automation System and provides a playlist schedule of primary and secondary events for playout. The Florical system then returns an as-run log ProTrack for schedule reconciliation. Additional features include automating tasks and populate program schedules and breaks.

GBN is a 24-hour American Christian satellite broadcast network based in Olive Branch, Miss.

Myers is broadcast management software developer based in Northampton, Mass.