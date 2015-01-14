GoPro, Vislink Team Up on Live HD Transmission

SAN MATEO, CALIF.—GoPro and Vislink announced a partnership to enable GoPro Hero4 cameras with a professional grade, live, HD wireless broadcast solution.

The two companies have been working together on a transmitter that is small enough to be worn or mounted in areas to provide all new perspectives for people watching their favorite live sports and events. The technology will be showcased during live events this winter, including Winter X Games 2015 Aspen, select AMA Monster Energy Supercross events and other live sporting events. GoPro cameras are already used in professional applications, worn by athletes or mounted on gear during televised events. To date, however, the footage has been restricted to a post-production workflow with memory cards being shuttled back to the truck to provide a look back at the action. This new technolog will allow GoPro products to transmit in high-definition, allowing for integration into a live television broadcast.

More details on the product, pricing and availability will be announced this spring.