GoPro Launches 4K Hero 3

HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. – GoPro has unveiled the latest models in its Hero line of action cams, including two that capture 1080p and one that shoots in 4K.



GoPro says the 4K-capable Black Edition is 30 percent smaller, 25 percent lighter and two times more powerful than previous models. It offers nine video resolution modes, including ultrawide 1140p/48fps; 1080p/60fps; 720p/120fps; 2.7k/24fps and 4K/15 fps. It doubles as a 12, 7 and 5 megapixel still camera that shoots up to 30 photos per second in continuous mode, or captures simultaneous stills and HD video. The Black Edition also features built-in Wi-Fi and remote, normally an $80 add-on.



The camera weighs in at 2.6 ounces and includes a removable housing that’s waterproof to 197 feet. The $399.99 is available for pre-order in the United States and is expected to ship Nov. 14, 2012. (Black Edition YouTube footage is included below.)



Both the Hero 3 White and Silver editions shoot video in 1080p/30fps; 960p/30fps and 720p/60fps and feature built-in Wi-Fi and remote. The White has a 5 megapixel still camera with a three frame-per-second burst mode, while the Silver shoots stills at up to 10 frames per second at 11 megapixels.



Both the $199.99 White and the $299.99 Silver are available for pre-order, with shipping expected on Oct. 22.



