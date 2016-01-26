GoPro Integrates Periscope

SAN MATEO, CALIF.—GoPro has integrated Periscope into its first-person video cameras to enable instant live streaming to the nine-month-old platform. GoPro said its Hero4 Black and Silver users could now broadcast live to Periscope directly from their cameras. The integration allows Periscope users to toggle between broadcasting from an iPhone camera to their GoPro, directly from the phone screen, GoPro said.



GroPro likened the setup to a “production switchboard,” allowing users to flip between two different camera angles. It said GoPro will still record locally on the micro SD card while broadcasting through Periscope. GoPro said that the Periscope broadcast functionality is available only on iOS 8.2 on iPhone models 5s 6 and 6+, but viewable from “any platform.”



The live Periscope broadcasts can be shared directly to Twitter’s home timeline, enabling GoPro users and Periscope broadcasters to expand their reach to their Twitter followers. GoPro will be highlighting the partnership at this week's X Games in Aspen, Colo.

