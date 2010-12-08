Google to acquire Widevine
Google is set to acquire Widevine, gaining its content protection and video optimization technologies.
The Widevine product line includes DRM and content protection for streaming video. Content creators and distributors are increasingly looking at online delivery, but to do so, many require high-quality video and audio, secure delivery and other content protection and video optimization technologies, which Google will be able to provide.
