Google Honors Firstlight Media With ‘Solution Partner Of The Year’ Award

TORONTO—Firstlight Media has received the 2021 Google Cloud Industry Solution Partner of the Year Award for Media & Entertainment, the company said this week.

The company was honored for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, including driving the success of joint customers in new markets and with new business models; spurring cloud-based workflow and platform adoption; and doing foundational work to advance the technical and product capabilities of OTT and Google Cloud.

Working with Google Cloud, Firstlight Media assisted India’s aha move from a regional, Telugu-language service to a “glocal” enterprise delivering distinctive storefronts in local languages using regional currency, it said.

Within 10 months of the initial agreement, aha 2.0 migrated its service to the enhanced Firstlight Media platform running on Google Cloud and launched an entirely new Tamil service. Both used the same backend, it said.

“We’re proud to recognize Firstlight Media as our Industry Partner of the Year for Media & Entertainment based on their deep knowledge and evident experience in helping customers across the media and entertainment industry succeed,” said Bronwyn Hastings, vice president of global ISV partnerships and channels at Google Cloud.

“Firstlight Media has demonstrated strong technical and service capabilities over this past year, and we look forward to expanding our work together to help media and entertainment organizations digitally transform their businesses.”

The Firstlight Media platform is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs and immutable infrastructure. Its OTT stack offers a modular approach for feature expansion as well as other benefits, such as rapid iteration, built-in scalability, observability and security, it said.

“Google Cloud’s robust, feature-rich ecosystem and its eagerness to push the boundaries of cloud-native OTT are directly aligned with Firstlight Media’s objectives,” said Paul Pastor, chief business officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. “We’re honored to be a Google Cloud Partner of the Year and look forward to continuing to work closely with Google Cloud to take transformative new OTT capabilities from vision to reality.”