Google Fiber Endorses Sling TV as Streaming Option

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Sling TV has gotten the thumbs up from Google Fiber, with the announcement that it is the latest streaming partner that is being recommended to Google Fiber TV customers.

Sling TV joins YouTube TV (owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet), fuboTV and Philo as being labeled preferred, affordable streaming options by Google Fiber.

One of the first live streaming TV options, Sling TV offers multiple subscription packages, starting at $30 per month. It reportedly has 2.46 million subscribers.