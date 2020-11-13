Google Fiber Endorses Sling TV as Streaming Option
Says it is an affordable option for Google Fiber TV customers cutting the cord
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Sling TV has gotten the thumbs up from Google Fiber, with the announcement that it is the latest streaming partner that is being recommended to Google Fiber TV customers.
Sling TV joins YouTube TV (owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet), fuboTV and Philo as being labeled preferred, affordable streaming options by Google Fiber.
One of the first live streaming TV options, Sling TV offers multiple subscription packages, starting at $30 per month. It reportedly has 2.46 million subscribers.
Google Fiber points to the move away from traditional TV and toward streaming options, citing how a little more than a quarter of homes have cut the cord, while about 78% have some type of streaming service. “Frankly, it’s been clear for a while now that the best TV is already online,” Google Fiber said.
