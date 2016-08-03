Google Customizes Search for NBC Olympics

STAMFORD, CONN.—NBC Olympics and Google are partnering on an in-depth Olympic search platform for the Games of the XXXI Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, starting with the Aug. 5 opening ceremony.



The collaboration centers on the Google Search results for Olympic-related searches in the United States. When people Google information about the Olympics, they will see an originally-designed Google search result featuring NBC Olympics video highlights; tune-in information for NBC Olympics’ 6,755 hours of TV and digital coverage; links to relevant information and authenticated live video streams on NBCOlympics.com; and a running medal count.



Short-form NBC Olympics highlights will come up at the top of search results in a YouTube player. The content will also be available at NBC Olympics’ YouTube channel in the United States.



Just below the highlights, and when appropriate, there will be a tune-in button that says “Watch Live on NBCOlympics.com.” This will provide a direct link to watch events related to the search or that are otherwise being streamed live on NBCOlympics.com or on the NBC Sports app for mobile searches.



During competition hours, there will be tune-in information in the Google Search results regarding the next events that are coming up across NBC Olympics’ TV and digital platforms. A “Full Schedule & Results” button will link to NBCOlympics.com’s robust schedule page to help fans stay up-to-date and tuned-in to the Games.



Search results will also link to additional information on NBCOlympics.com—such as bios, medal counts, and individual sport pages—that is related to the original search.



NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Opening Ceremony for the 2016 Rio Olympics begins Friday, August 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.