Golf Channel chooses FOR-A frame rate converters

Looking to streamline the conversion of its PAL production feeds coming from Europe and Asia by performing the service in-house, Golf Channel is using two HD Frame Rate Converters from FOR-A at its facility in Orlando, FL. Controlling the quality of those incoming signals saves the company time and money.

Not only does the converter improve Golf Channel's picture quality, it's also used to standards convert the PAL signal from Europe directly via satellite. The two converters serve as the "traffic cops" for signals entering the facility from Europe and also interface with Golf Channel's master control activities. Converted footage is then routed to a video server or record deck within the facility.