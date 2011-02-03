Godfrey elected ATSC board chairman

John Godfrey, VP of Government and Public Affairs for Samsung Information Systems America, has been elected by a vote of the ATSC board of directors to serve as its chairman, the group revealed in mid-January.

Godfrey directs Samsung's Washington, D.C., activities related to consumer electronics and represents the company in external relations with government and industry, focusing on digital television, broadband, content protection, environment, and other areas.

"John's strategic thinking and proven leadership capabilities, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge, will be great assets to the ATSC board," said ATSC president Mark Richer, in a press announcement posted on the organization’s website.