GO in Malta secures multiplatform TV with Verimatrix

Pay TV revenue protection vendor Verimatrix has announced that GO, the quadruple-play operator in Malta, is deploying its VCAS 3 multinetwork security solution. This will secure GO's delivery of combined IPTV and OTT services over its broadband network. The security will extend to digital video recorder (DVR) functions that can be network-based or user enabled via USB expansion connectors on the STB.

GO is Malta's first quadruple-play operator, and is now offering an integrated telecommunications package including digital TV, as well as enterprise services such as data networking systems, managed and co-location facilities. The operator identified revenue protection as essential for Web TV but also emphasizes that it must be transparent to the customer and enable service expansion without complex upgrades.

The deployment is based on the VCAS for IPTV content security software using two-way Internet security protocols, a public key infrastructure public/private key pair system and X.509 digital certificates.